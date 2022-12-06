Dr Disrespect warns Twitch’s demise is “inevitable” as Trainwreck launches Kick

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect has warned that the demise of Twitch is “inevitable” in a reply to Trainwreck’s Kick streaming platform announcement.

It’s no secret that Dr Disrespect isn’t a fan of Twitch, which he often refers to as the “purple snakes.”

Although the two settled a legal dispute surrounding his 2020 ban from the platform earlier in 2022, the Two-Time has continued to share his thoughts and opinions about the Amazon-owned platform.

On December 5, Trainwreck provided an update on his new streaming platform – Kick – and mentioned how profitable Twitch is — but Doc had a few words to say about it.

Dr Disrespect warns Twitch’s demise is “inevitable”

In Trainwreck’s update, he explained that Twitch has continued to tell Amazon and the media that they are profitable.

Less than a day later, Dr Disrespect had a few words to say about the “purple snakes.”

“There’s one thing completely wrong in your update Train…. The purple snakes are nowhere near being profitable. It’s a money pit for Amazon. A big one,” the YouTube streamer tweeted. “The platform is stapled together by the mere existence of only a handful of creators and their communities. It’s inevitable.

The last two words in his tweet, “It’s inevitable,” are likely regarding the demise of Twitch as a platform.

Over the last few months, an increasing number of streamers on the platform have expressed their distaste towards Twitch as YouTube Gaming continues to launch new creator-friendly features.

However, it’s entirely unknown whether or not anything will happen to Twitch in the future — so we’ll have to wait to see if Doc’s intuitions are right.