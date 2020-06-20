Dr Disrespect trolls Shroud about the real reason he left Twitch

Twitch superstar Dr Disrespect poked fun at Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek move to Mixer, by joking that he moved platforms so nobody caught on to him “hacking” in his games.

As two of the biggest names in the streaming scene, Dr Disrespect and shroud have had a long-standing friendly, and sometimes competitive, rivalry. The pair have gone head-to-head in battle royales like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Blackout, Warzone, and even Fortnite at times.

It is usually shroud who comes out on top, even if Doc does get the better of him in the trash-talking department. With some onlookers trying to convict fellow streamer Mason ‘Symfunhy’ Lanier of cheating in Warzone, the Two-Time used it as a chance to poke fun at the former Counter-Strike pro.

“Now shroud, he hacks. I don’t know why we’re talking about Symfunhy, it’s shroud,” The Doc said on a recent stream, joking that his pal has been using underhanded tactics ever since he played for Cloud9. “Here’s the whole thing with this Mixer move right, it was starting to become too obvious that shroud was a hacker, right?” Doc continued.

The streaming star joked that as Grzesiek averaged 40/50,000 viewers watching him on Twitch, “you could tell he was starting to feel the heat – the FBI was stepping in,” which isn’t the case on Mixer. “So, you know what he did? He signed with Mixer!” the Doc continued. “And no one watches Mixer, no eyes on him, so now he can get away with it! Shroud is good, he’s smart.”

Obviously, Dr Disrespect knows that shroud doesn’t cheat and even though some have tried to claim that he does, it was just a chance for him to take a jab at Mixer and it’s viewership.

Shroud isn’t usually one for a quick response, but when he gets a zinger lined up, or manages to beat The Doc in their next match-up, he’ll probably take aim at the Two-Time.