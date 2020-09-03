Dr Disrespect trolls NBA teams during Game 7 virtual appearance

As the NBA’s Houston Rockets faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a pivotal Game 7, Dr Disrespect made the most of his virtual attendance by trolling the two teams and their fanbases.

NBA games are being played in an isolated bubble in Orlando, but the league has allowed fans to register as “virtual fans” who can watch the games via livestream and have their reactions broadcast alongside the court’s massive screens.

Dr Disrespect has been known for playing collegiate basketball, but became notorious as a Golden State Warriors fan in 2019, so it should be no surprise that he took his chance as a virtual fan, with his own song playing in the background, to troll the two teams playing.

The Game 7 matchup between the Rockets and Thunder had its own drama, as the Rockets had just traded away veteran Chris Paul to the Thunder for Russell Westbrook the season prior. This was Paul’s chance to get revenge on his former team after helping carry a destitute roster into the playoffs. But Dr Disrespect, the Two-Time champion himself, did not hesitate to third party the teams and their fanbases by invoking his preferred team — a perfect troll given their rivalries.

Golden State have broken Houston and Oklahoma City hearts frequently over the past five seasons, during which the Bay Area team was one of the NBA’s most dominant dynasties of all time. Fittingly, as a fan of neither team playing, the Doc rocked his Warriors championship hat for a portion of the broadcast.

While the Warriors slipped into a rebuild thanks to injuries in 2020, they’ve won three titles over the past five seasons and paved the road to that gold with gut-wrenching wins against each team playing in this Game 7. In 2016, the Warriors beat the Thunder in a Western Conference Finals Game 7 and, in 2018, they beat the Rockets in Game 7 during the WCF as well — just one of four times they’ve sent Houston packing in four of the last five years.

In 2019, the Doc attended Golden State’s Finals matchup against the Toronto Raptors with court-side seats. It was at that point that he made his affinity clear by infamously talking trash to the Raptors during the game. Now, Bay Area fans should be encouraged by knowing that the Two-Time has remained loyal, despite a disappointing season.