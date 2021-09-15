Dr Disrespect catches Shroud with a stray while praising Sentinels TenZ

Dr Disrespect had high praise for Sentinels’ Valorant ace TenZ, but it came at the cost of roasting fellow stream star and former CSGO pro, shroud.

The Doc knows talent when he sees it, and there’s not a Valorant fan who hasn’t heard Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo’s name at least in passing. Most recently, the 20-year-old star has been lighting it up at VCT Masters 3 in Berlin.

In fact, Sentinels are looking to go back-to-back at Masters, having won the first international LAN for Valorant in Reykjavík back in May. Though the esport is still in its infancy, there’s no denying the skill gap TenZ regularly puts on display.

That’s something that hasn’t gone passed the Two-Time, with the Doc giving TenZ his due respect – with a little shade toward his longtime friend.

"@Sentinels got this guy on the team (@TenZOfficial), I'm a fan of. He's like @shroud, but younger and knows how to win." Good lord @drdisrespect pic.twitter.com/z9DXhF0qJA — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) September 15, 2021

“Sentinels got this guy on the team TenZ, I’m a fan of,” Doc said. “He’s like shroud, but younger and knows how to win.”

Of course, the YouTube streamer was just being lighthearted in praising TenZ though there’s definitely a similar kind of hype in both shroud and the SEN star’s highlight reels.

As one of the official co-streamers for Masters Berlin, Dr Disrespect has been keeping his eye on the best that the game has to offer, TenZ being one of them.

During his playing days with Cloud9, shroud was known for being a one-tap machine and an ‘aim-bot’ highlight reel at LANs.

After he retired, we had daily clips from his stream showing the same kind of energy in games like CSGO, PUBG, and more.

Though Doc ultimately picked G2 to win, he was gassing up TenZ before his match at the expense of a light jab toward shroud.