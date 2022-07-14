Dr Disrespect says he’s “going insane” with no new games to look forward to

Jacob Hale . 1 hour ago

Dr Disrespect claimed during a YouTube stream that he is “going insane” with the selection of games available to play, clearly bored with the options there are right now.

Dr Disrespect has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinions, no matter how disparaging they may be. He’s called out “terrible” issues in Apex Legends for devs to fix and has frequently complained about the audio issues in Call of Duty battle royale Warzone.

Now, he’s given a bleak verdict on the current state of the gaming industry, suggesting that there are just no fun games to play anymore.

The comments came during a PUBG stream on Wednesday, July 13. He said: “I literally am going insane right now with our selection of games in the industry. I’m going insane.

“And I don’t see anything that’s on the horizon that gives me hope. I mean, I guess I shouldn’t say I don’t see anything…”

The Doc is likely hinting towards the Project Moon FPS game currently being developed by his dev studio, Midnight Studios.

He’s been very positive about the direction of the game, and recently defended it and his studio’s processes after some critics questioned their ambitious rollout plans.

With the Doc growing bored of games like Apex Legends and Warzone, reverting back to PUBG but not completely loving the game, you can definitely see he’s getting frustrated with the lack of options he enjoys.

With games like Project Moon and Warzone 2 on the horizon, however, that could be set to change completely.