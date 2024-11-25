Dr Disrespect Rumble deal has fans divided over joining “banned” platform

Dr Disrespect’s decision to join rising streaming platform Rumble and lead its Gaming section has some fans excited – but others are abandoning the creator.

On November 25, after weeks of teases and hints, Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, confirmed that he had joined Rumble as part of an agreement that includes equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation.

The free speech platform has been making waves recently after its groundbreaking election night coverage that even surpassed Kick in terms of peak viewership.

Article continues after ad

Dr Disrespect viewers abandon streamer over Rumble

When Doc’s Rumble announcement was confirmed, his community was instantly mixed. Some welcomed the change while others opposed it, convinced that YouTube was a better place to watch his content. Some noted that the platform has been banned in certain countries, such as Brazil, over regulations regarding content control.

“Rumble is not it. See you around, Champs!” one said. “I’m a fan. But I dislike Rumble a whole lot more.”

Article continues after ad

“I just can’t do it. I subscribe to YouTube Family since there is so much there. I can’t subscribe to Rumble for $10 a month to just watch you. Sorry Doc, I have been a member for years, but I just can’t do this,” a different fan was sad to say.

Article continues after ad

“I will be doing my best to watch, but if he don’t multi-stream then f**k, it was a good 5 years,” another wrote on Reddit.

“This is the end of the line for me more than likely. Things have been off pretty much since the allegations, but things will never gonna go back to how they were,” someone else chimed in.

Loyal Dr Disrespect followers flock to Rumble

However, others are embracing the change and have welcomed the switch to Rumble with open arms.

Article continues after ad

“It’s time to Make Gaming Great Again! Congrats Doc!” one praised.

“And I’ve already got a leather seat with my name on it, right there on the front row of the arena,” another remarked.

Article continues after ad

Streamer Arctix was extremely positive about the switch and spoke highly of Rumble: “Change always feels different, but I have full confidence in the Champions Club & their ability to be part of this new, powerful, important movement happening on Rumble. This is ONLY the beginning. Welcome to Rumble, Dr Disrespect!”

Article continues after ad

“No matter where Doc goes, the Champs will be there! I’m ready to rumble!” supported someone else.

So far, the switch seems to have been a positive one for the platform from a business perspective. As reported by Bloomberg, since announcing his signing, Rumble’s shares have gained as much as 17%.

Doc’s decision to join Rumble comes after YouTube demonetized his channel over messages he had sent an underage individual on Twitch, which resulted in his ban from the platform in 2020.

Article continues after ad

Beahm has since claimed the DMs were taken out of context, arguing that Twitch staff had a vendetta against him and had orchestrated the ban.

Article continues after ad

In a post on X, Doc explained that Rumble “represents the type of values I’m aligned with” while calling out Twitch for creating a “false, exaggerated narrative about something from almost a decade ago.”

Dr Disrespect’s first Rumble broadcast is scheduled for December 2. At the time of writing, he’s already secured 17.7K followers on his new channel.