Dr Disrespect roasts TimTheTatman with hilarious WoW sketch

Dr Disrespect has killed two birds with one stone, somehow managing to roast both fellow Twitch streamer Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar and World of Warcraft in one hilarious and highly-produced sketch.

Violence. Speed. Momentum. It’s the catchphrase that the two-time is known for. He lives by it. Games like Valorant are too slow for him. He needs to get the adrenaline kick of running around and taking names.

When he’s in the open fields of Warzone, PUBG, or whatever FPS is taking his fancy ⁠— he can do just that. However, there’s some games ⁠— and players ⁠— that zaps the Doc’s energy.

He managed combine two of them, World of Warcraft and TimTheTatman, after the latter called the streamer “f**king trash.” At least, that’s what messenger ‘JoshOG’ claimed.

“I was just playing with Tim, and he told me to tell you something,” he said. “He said ‘you’re f**king trash.’ Don’t shoot the messenger though. I don’t think that, but Timmy Tenders told me to tell you that.”

However, the two-time didn’t let it faze him. Instead, he bottled it up, and let out an all-out assault on Tim’s mechanical skill.

“Timmy’s gotta be the worst gamer out there huh,” he said. “I feel like anyone who is watching Timmy, they’re not watching him for the gameplay, they like his tattoos. And that’s it.”

After pondering it though, he eventually declared his initial judgment was right. However, he didn’t just target Tim’s Warzone skills like Josh alluded too ⁠— he attacked Blizzard’s cult-favorite MMORPG World of Warcraft.

“I don’t know how good he is in World of Warcraft, and I don’t even get that game,” he said in a rant. “There’s fucking magical dragon spirits flying across the screen. There’s castles that are exploding and earthquakes happening and lava comes through and there’s lightning strikes from the clouds above," he said.

“I have no idea what’s going on in that game, and I feel like Timmy sucks at that game too.”

It’s fair to say that the Doc got the better of Tim on this one, but we all know Tim can rant it like the best of them at times, so he might have a response in-hand in his next stream.