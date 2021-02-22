Dr Disrespect reveals why he couldn’t keep newest dog ‘Puppy Assassin’

Dr Disrespect dropped some very sad news during a YouTube livestream after fans were asking about Puppy Assassin. Turns out, he’s had to give the dog away.

The streaming sensation has been enjoying stints on Warzone and Valorant lately, playing for his fans. But, away from the gameplay, the wig, and the character, viewers do like to know how his family’s getting on from time to time as well.

However, one question from a fan on February 19 prompted him to tell a story he had been putting off for some time. Puppy Assassin is no longer part of Doc’s daily life, as he was forced to give it back to the breeder.

It was only in December when the Two-Time revealed his Puppy Assassin, a beautiful Chocolate Labrador.

Don’t let the eyes fool you, I only got 1 hour of sleep last night. I introduce, Puppy Assassin pic.twitter.com/mFEiPGH7fs — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 14, 2020

Dr Disrespect reveals sad story about his pup

While fans were excited about the possibility of having his dog jump on stream once or twice, his young daughter – Baby Disrespect – who had been asking for a puppy just didn’t feel confident enough around the pet.

He explained: “Doggy Disrespect was a really good puppy. The thing with Baby Disrespect is that when she was just a little, little thing she was bitten in the face by a Pitbull so she’s always had this fear. One of the ideas Mrs Assassin and I had was like ‘hey let’s get a puppy.’ She was asking.

“So she was asking for a puppy, we got her this beautiful Chocolate Lab, you guys saw her. We surprised her, she was happy, but she was still afraid. We gave it a good month, month and a half, and she was such a good puppy too but – Baby Disrespect comes first.”

Clip starts at 1:32:58 in the video below.

“Believe it or not, the Mother really liked this puppy out of the whole litter anyways. She told us hey, if something doesn’t work out or whatnot, we would gladly take her back. And that’s exactly what they did.

“That was a decision Mrs Assasin and I had to make, I didn’t really want to talk about it. I liked the puppy a lot but we didn’t really see much improvement. Maybe she’s too young still, you know.”

Now, while it’s definitely going to be a sad piece of news for members of the Champions Club… The good news is that the puppy found a very good home straight away, which is all you could ever ask for after making such a difficult decision.

Maybe in the future Baby Disrespect will build up the confidence and they will be reunited. Until then, though, the Dr Disrespect house understandably appears to be dog-free.