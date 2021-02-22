Logo
Entertainment

Dr Disrespect reveals why he couldn’t keep newest dog ‘Puppy Assassin’

Published: 22/Feb/2021 14:48

by David Purcell
Dr Disrespect puppy
Dr Disrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect dropped some very sad news during a YouTube livestream after fans were asking about Puppy Assassin. Turns out, he’s had to give the dog away. 

The streaming sensation has been enjoying stints on Warzone and Valorant lately, playing for his fans. But, away from the gameplay, the wig, and the character, viewers do like to know how his family’s getting on from time to time as well.

However, one question from a fan on February 19 prompted him to tell a story he had been putting off for some time. Puppy Assassin is no longer part of Doc’s daily life, as he was forced to give it back to the breeder.

It was only in December when the Two-Time revealed his Puppy Assassin, a beautiful Chocolate Labrador.

Dr Disrespect reveals sad story about his pup

While fans were excited about the possibility of having his dog jump on stream once or twice, his young daughter – Baby Disrespect – who had been asking for a puppy just didn’t feel confident enough around the pet.

He explained: “Doggy Disrespect was a really good puppy. The thing with Baby Disrespect is that when she was just a little, little thing she was bitten in the face by a Pitbull so she’s always had this fear. One of the ideas Mrs Assassin and I had was like ‘hey let’s get a puppy.’ She was asking.

“So she was asking for a puppy, we got her this beautiful Chocolate Lab, you guys saw her. We surprised her, she was happy, but she was still afraid. We gave it a good month, month and a half, and she was such a good puppy too but – Baby Disrespect comes first.”

Clip starts at 1:32:58 in the video below. 

“Believe it or not, the Mother really liked this puppy out of the whole litter anyways. She told us hey, if something doesn’t work out or whatnot, we would gladly take her back. And that’s exactly what they did.

“That was a decision Mrs Assasin and I had to make, I didn’t really want to talk about it. I liked the puppy a lot but we didn’t really see much improvement. Maybe she’s too young still, you know.”

Now, while it’s definitely going to be a sad piece of news for members of the Champions Club… The good news is that the puppy found a very good home straight away, which is all you could ever ask for after making such a difficult decision.

Maybe in the future Baby Disrespect will build up the confidence and they will be reunited. Until then, though, the Dr Disrespect house understandably appears to be dog-free.

Entertainment

Who has the most posts on TikTok?

Published: 22/Feb/2021 13:34

by Georgina Smith
TikTok logo next to the post button
TikTok

Share

TikTok

With endless amounts of songs, dances, and trends to participate in on TikTok, the potential for new content is endless, and some creators definitely like to post a lot for their followers. But who has the most posts on TikTok?

If there’s one app that people are turning to right now for their viral content fix, it’s TikTok. As the userbase grows, and new communities spring from the huge range of people making content on the platform, TikTok is taking over as one of the biggest influences in social media.

The power of TikTok fame is also tempting for many new users starting out on the app, as people like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have launched successful careers thanks to their millions of followers and huge influence.

However, the accounts with the most posts are not generally huge creators but instead are smaller creators who tend to post a lot as a way to maximize their engagement and visibility.

TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa
TikTok is a hotspot for viral trends and videos.

This can mean that some of these accounts post quite random or sporadic content, but there are others that stick to a consistent theme and just upload on a very frequent basis.

Regardless, the sheer number of posts some of the accounts have is extraordinary, and it must have taken a huge amount of time to build up that much content.

But who exactly has the most content on TikTok? Using data from SocialTracker, this list reveals who’s at the top of their posting game.

Users with the most posts on TikTok:

5 — Jerry Mayenschein: 17,400

Jerry has almost 700,000 followers on TikTok and his content predominantly consists of him duetting other people and lip-syncing to popular songs or TikTok Sounds. While his videos don’t generally get a lot of views, he often has people in his comments making reference to his videos and asking him to duet them.

4 — An Old Agony: 19,100

This account has just over 200,000 followers, and they repost viral fact-posts and memes whilst filming their face in the background in every post.

@aoa_me

#greenscreensticker #didyouknow #woman #motivation #makeup #marilynmonroe

♬ Piss On The Floor – Aunt T Jackie

3 — Litten X Isabelle: 23,500

While having a smaller follower count of  13,000, this account posts just as frequently as other entries on the list. Their content is a lot more sporadic, but often features items like toys and cartoon characters.

2 — harrietfreestyle: 33,600

Harriet has a verified account with over 5.5 million followers. Her content centers around soccer and sports, using her many videos to show some of her best trick shots.

1 — GodZion: 36,800

With just over 60,000 followers, GodZion has become known for being the account with the most posts on the app. While a lot of his content seems to be gaming-focused, he’s recently started using TikTok’s new Q&A feature to start answering questions from people who are curious about his content.

@_zgt_

Answer to @luvhaknox

♬ SlugTerra – Zgt

This list contains a very different set of creators to the list of the most followed creators, but along with being known just for having so many posts, some of these accounts are starting to get recognized for their content.