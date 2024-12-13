Dr Disrespect reveals new home for “exclusive” content following massive Rumble deal

Dr Disrespect has announced that he’s offering “exclusive content” to fans who subscribe to him on X after initially teasing the idea back in September 2024.

During a broadcast on December 13, DrDisrespect — real name Guy Beahm — revealed that he’s making content on yet another platform after signing a supposed $25M contract with Rumble in November.

In September, Beahm hinted that he’d be uploading additional offerings on Elon Musk’s X in a short ‘skit’ with a CGI robot, saying his profile hadn’t yet been monetized.

That changed on December 12, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the streamer’s account boasted a ‘subscribe’ button on it — something Beahm joked had been “leaked.”

The very next day, he admitted that he will be offering “Behind the Shades” insights to fans who subscribe to his profile, promising “exclusive content, behind-the-scenes chaos and pure domination, uncut.”

“You get to see what’s behind the shades, as we call it,” he said, addressing the reveal on stream. “Behind the scenes, exclusive content, HD wallpapers. I’m considering uploading full VODs, potentially. Custom edited stuff.”

While he’ll still stream on Rumble, fans will get a chance to see more of the broadcaster on X if they choose to subscribe to him.

This latest development makes Dr Disrespect one of the latest big streamers to post their content on X after the platform entered the space with X Gaming in September, with names like TimTheTatMan diversifying their outreach on the platform.

It’s unsurprising that Beahm is monetizing his content anywhere he can; after the reason behind his infamous 2020 Twitch ban was revealed in June, the streamer got demonetized on YouTube, leaving him precious few options to choose from.

Kick’s CEO also claimed that signing him on would be a “waste of money” that would “harm” their platform. Luckily for him, Rumble stepped in with a lucrative offer to host his streams, and now he’ll have additional revenue on X for the foreseeable.