Dr Disrespect reveals how he "almost drowned" during streaming break

During Dr Disrespect's first YouTube stream back on August 7, he revealed how a trip to the Bahamas during his six-week break from the internet almost ended in tragedy.

Dr Disrespect sent ripples across the internet on June 26 when he was abruptly suspended from Twitch permanently for reasons unknown. He then disappeared from the online space for six weeks, leaving fans scratching their heads as to what caused the ban.

The personality returned to the streaming world on August 7, and explained that he still doesn't have a clue why he was removed from the Amazon-owned platform. He also opened up a little bit about what he was doing while he was gone, and revealed how he "almost drowned" while on a trip away to the Bahamas.

Dr Disrespect on his trip to the Bahamas

The Two-Time Champion was watching gameplay of unreleased battle royale game ANAREA when he suddenly paused and said, "We got a lot to catch up on, I feel like. Maybe I'll extend this stream a little bit. I feel like I've missed a lot."

Doc then revealed how he'd spent some of his time away from the internet in the Bahamas. "I literally was in the Bahamas for like four weeks," he said. "In my private La Casa on this reef."

"I almost drowned on this... this reef. Coral reefs inside one of these tunnels... I almost couldn't find my way out!" he exclaimed, while making swimming motions with his arms, before quickly changing the subject. "Anyways, I feel like I've been disconnected."

This isn't the first time the 38-year-old has revealed how he spent his break. In an interview with The Washington Post on July 16, he opened up about taking a "short vacation to the beach" with family – presumably the Bahamas – while he considered his legal options surrounding the Twitch ban.

The streamer addressed the legal concerns again in his return broadcast on YouTube. "There's big money involved, so let the legal professionals do what they need to do. That's it," he said.

It's not entirely clear whether Dr Disrespect was joking around when he claimed tragedy almost struck him on vacation. Nevertheless, fans and Champions Club members are ecstatic to see him on their screens once again.