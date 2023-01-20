Dr Disrespect responds to $500 donation from fan watching stream during childbirth

Dr Disrespect was blown away after a YouTube viewer donated $500 to his channel after the birth of their child, saying Doc’s content helped through childbirth.

The Two-Time is no stranger to receiving a large volume of donations with each stream, as thousands of fans tune in every time he goes live – many of whom are paying subscribers and send cash to support his work.

On January 20, though, Doc was taken somewhat by surprise after receiving a fairly large sum of money from a member of the Champions Club.

Dr Disrespect responds as YouTube viewer donates $500

“MrMightyPants, thank you for the FIVE HUNDRED dollar donation,” he said, before reading the dono message.

“Doc, my wife and I just welcomed our first child into the family early this morning.

“A happy and healthy baby boy, since I’ve been up for 30 hours now watching the Two-Time, it’s keeping me going, appreciate you doctor. Wow!”

On top of that, the streamer joked that maybe the viewer’s wife was holding the baby in the air while MrMightyPants had his stream on the iPad, before donating.

The self-professed best video gamer in the world has had donations in the thousands, in the past, but this might be one of the most memorable to date.

What a story to tell the kids in a few years – and we’ve got the clip for you, MrMightyPants.