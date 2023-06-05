Dr Disrespect responds after shock YouTube suspension

Top streamer Dr Disrespect has responded after being handed a sudden suspension from YouTube after tuning into Apple’s WWDC event.

The two-time Blockbuster video games champion has made his home on YouTube after being given a permanent ban from Twitch nearly three years ago.

Although his Twitch ban remains shrouded in mystery, he’s remained a hugely successful streamer on YouTube, where he and another banned Twitch streamer, IShowSpeed, reigned supreme in 2022.

However, despite almost three years of being on his best behavior, the Doc got hit with a sudden ban from YouTube on June 5, 2023, leaving audiences shocked.

Instagram: Dr Disrespect Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube’s top streamers after being banned from Twitch in 2020.

Dr Disrespect banned after watching Apple WWDC event on stream

Like any other tech enthusiast, Doc tuned into Apple’s WWDC event on June 5, which revealed a slew of new products like a 15-inch Macbook Air and the launch of iOS 17.

What he didn’t expect, though, was to get a boot from YouTube for streaming copyrighted content — but that’s exactly what happened. The Doc’s stream came to an abrupt end during the event, with a message reading: “Stream suspended for Policy Violations.”

Luckily, Doc’s stream was back up and running after just a brief moment, but he made sure to put a pause on watching Apple’s keynote broadcast.

At first, the two-time seemed confused about his quick ban. “What, I guess we can’t watch the Apple event, or what?” he asked. “Is that the issue? I just wanna see this headset, man.”

“Give me back my son!” he joked. “You can’t stop the Doc.”

Of course, Doc couldn’t help but poke fun at his fellow streamers after it was revealed that xQc had tuned into his broadcast upon learning he got a slap on the wrist from YouTube.

“xQc is watching?” he asked. “YouTube might be a little more stern on this one.”

For now, everything seems to be back in order for Dr Disrespect. This is just the latest news to come from the two-time after he broke character to advertise the second batch of his Black Steel Bourbon last week.