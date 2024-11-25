Dr Disrespect moves to Rumble Gaming as co-owner with exclusive streams

After months of speculation, Dr Disrespect has officially joined Rumble, marking the third platform he’ll stream on since his infamous 2020 Twitch ban.

Rumors that Doc, real name Guy Beahm, would join Rumble began when YouTube decided not to remonetize his channel, leading the streamer to tease that a “much bigger” opportunity could await him.

Eager-eyed viewers also noticed that a new Dr Disrespect Rumble channel was created on November 18, and the site had deleted a series of fake profiles.

This move to the right-wing platform comes as the streamer has become more open about his political views, even releasing merch with the phrase “Make Gaming Great Again.”

Dr Disrespect gets massive Rumble deal

The news was announced on Monday, November 25, 2024, and revealed Dr Disrespect’s deal includes equity in Rumble Gaming.

“As part of an agreement that includes equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation, Dr Disrespect will provide exclusive content to Rumble Premium for his “Champions Club” community. Dr Disrespect will also lead Rumble Gaming, acting as an advisor and helping to build the Rumble Gaming community,” they said in a blog post.

His first stream on the platform will be December 2, 2024.

Rumble’s CEO has been eager to enhance the site’s gaming experience, revealing back in October that he “told everyone that I wanted to have the biggest gaming streamer on the internet in 2025” and “Step 1 was complete.”

The news comes despite major controversy involving Doc. Back in June, former Twitch employees revealed that he had been banned on the platform for sending messages to an underage person.

While Beahm did admit to the allegations, he would return to YouTube weeks later to claim the messages her taken out of context and Twitch had orchestrated the ban due to a vendetta against him.