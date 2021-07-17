Dr Disrespect mocks “snoozefest” streaming community as he expects third award

YouTube streamer and mustached internet maverick Dr Disrespect has poked fun at the streaming community, calling it a ‘snoozefest’ and saying he expects to win his 3rd Streamer of the Year Esports Award.

Dr Disrespect continues to be one of the internet’s most popular and acclaimed streamers, during thousands of viewers to his YouTube livestreams. While the reasons behind his permanent Twitch ban are still a mystery to us all, he has made the transition to the video platform look as seamless as anyone could.

The Doc is currently enjoying a summer vacation, leaving specific instructions for fans and friends to not call his trademark flip phone. However, in his absence, he’s found the streaming community disappointingly quiet.

In a July 15 tweet, the Doc called the streaming community a ‘snoozefest’ without his presence.

“Snoozefest out there ain’t it?” he asked, before adding: “I can’t wait to win my 3rd Streamer of the Year award.”

The Doc is referring to the Esports Awards – annual events celebrating the biggest and best of the online gaming community. Naturally, because of his huge fanbase and charisma, he has already taken home two Streamer of the Year Awards. At the 2021 awards, which take place in November, he will be looking to secure his third.

It’s the kind of tongue-in-cheek comment the Doc has forged a reputation for, regularly striving to wind up his fellow streamers.

Never one to hold his opinions back, the streamer even claimed the New York Times’ infamous best-seller list was a ‘scam’ as his book failed to make it.

While certainly not guaranteed to win another Esports Award, his humor, popularity and flip phone always make him a leading candidate.