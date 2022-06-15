Dr Disrespect impressed by YouTuber who snuck onto NBA Finals court for Game 5

Dr Disrespect has admitted that he was impressed with the YouTuber who walked through security to get on the court during an NBA Finals clash between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors were victorious in Game 5, beating the Celtics by 104-94 in a convincing display. The win takes coach Steve Kerr within touching distance of another championship win, as they lead the series 3-2.

A YouTube content creator, who goes by the name of BigDawsTV, was caught impersonating Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson in Game 5.

After avoiding five layers of security, the fake Klay was seen shooting all over the court for over 10 minutes.

The prank landed him a lifeline ban from the venue, the Chase Center, in San Francisco, California, though one of the biggest streamers (and NBA fans) on the internet couldn’t help but be impressed.

Dr Disrespect responds to ‘fake Klay’ at NBA Finals Game 5

As many will know already, BigDawsTV‘s story has blown up since he was ejected from the arena with a ban letter.

So much so that Dr Disrespect – a known fan of the Warriors – was asked about his thoughts on stream.

“I saw that video man… He kinda looks like him. I swear, if I’d have seen him on the streets, I’d have to call him out real quick. I wonder how many times he was called out and they had to edit, or cut that out, y’know?”

There was one thing that caught the attention of the Two-Time, though.

“He was hitting some threes on the court, though, you can’t deny it,” Doc added – clearly impressed. “He was hitting some threes – Woo!”

After cashing in on his 10 minutes of fame, the Klay Thompson-impersonating YouTuber racked up over two million views on the video. A lifetime ban… but what a way to go viral.