Dr Disrespect hops on the mic in NFL Sunday Night cameo

Dr Disrespect has made another NFL cameo, this time cutting a promo video for the latest Broncos vs 49ers battle.

The Doc is back in the world of NFL and making waves once again. The official account of Sunday Night Football on NBC posted a promotional video to preview the Broncos vs 49ers battle. In a surprise appearance, it was Dr Disrespect himself who appeared on screen to talk about the match. In the quick clip, Doc previews the clash while also making it known that he himself is a champion and “athlete” in his own right.

Still sporting his now iconic streaming look, the two-time’s fans were quick to comment on the video and express their excitement and seeing him back involved with the NFL once again, this time on NBC and during SNF.

This isn’t the first time Doc has been involved with the NFL. Back in August, Dr Disrespect made a surprise appearance at the 49ers training camp. The footage of the cameo went viral – with many even praising his appearance.

Ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee talked on a YouTube live stream after the event about how “incredibly impressed” he was by the performance he put on. In April 2022, Dr Disrespect also made an appearance at the 2022 NFL Draft where he announced the 49ers third-round selection.

In recent months, Dr Disrespect has been branching out more than usual when it comes to working on his usual streaming content. He’s been sharing more details and looks about his upcoming video game Deadrop. As well as this, Doc has been streaming Modern Warfare 2’s beta, sharing his thoughts on the game.