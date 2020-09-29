Dr Disrespect hints that Twitch banned him to save money

Former Twitch star, Dr Disrespect, has hinted towards the reason for why he was axed from the Amazon-owned platform back in June of 2020.

There’s no denying that Dr Disrespect is a titan of the streaming realm. Once the self-proclaimed ‘face of Twitch,’ he brings an entertainment and production value most streamers can only aspire to.

But when the Doc was spontaneously banned from Twitch on June 26, this sent shockwaves which rippled through the livestreaming world. Since, everyone has speculated about the now-infamous ban, including 100 Thieves’ CEO, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag.

Fast-forward more than three months since Twitch swung the banhammer, and the world is none-the-wiser as to why Dr Disrespect was cut from the platform. But, during his September 28 broadcast, he hinted towards the reason.

Twitch banned Dr Disrespect to save money?

After running riot with Odell Beckham in Verdansk, the Doc took some time to interact with his viewers’ donations. During this, the Two-Time was prompted to “say the truth,” to which he explained that “he’s been wanting to speak his mind for a long time.”

The Doc also added that he’s “being silenced by a process that we have to go through” while he continues to stream on YouTube. But after receiving another donation from a fan who claimed to be a “25-year active duty Master Chief”, the Doc provided a cryptic response which seemingly delved into the reason behind his ban.

“Imagine the Navy going in there and getting rid of you, just out of nowhere. And then bringing in three new cadets. Because you know what, they say ‘man, even though he’s going to turn Master Chief, that’s a big, huge salary.”

This comes as Twitch welcomed both Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins back to their streaming platform, after Mixer was acquired by Facebook Gaming. The pair will no doubt have settled on a hefty sum before penning an exclusive contract with Twitch.

As for the third cadet, it's possible Dr Disrespect was referring to Logic, the 'retired' rapper who signed with Twitch in July in a seven-figure deal. Or, it could be a streamer who is yet to be announced.

This speculation was fueled by Esports Talk, who questioned if shroud and Ninja could be the 'cadets' referred to.

Of course, this still isn’t an explicit response. And based on his previous response regarding “being silenced by a process,” it seems that those looking to gain the exact reason behind Doc’s ban will have to wait a little while longer.