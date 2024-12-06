Dr Disrespect hints he got a massive $25 million payday for joining Rumble

Dr Disrespect may have revealed how much his Rumble contract is worth and it’s more than rival platform Kick was offering.

On November 25, Rumble announced that Dr Disrespect had joined the free speech site to head up its gaming section site after the creator couldn’t get YouTube to remonetize his channel.

Rumble revealed that, as part of Doc’s contract, he would get equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation while serving as an advisor to build the Rumble Gaming community.

During a December 4 broadcast co-streamed on YouTube and Rumble, Dr Disrespect seemed to imply the true value of his deal and it’s more lucrative than what the other green platform, Kick, had once offered him.

Dr Disrespect suggests Rumble signed him for $25M

While speaking to his viewers, Doc, real name Guy Beahm, randomly asked if any of them had ever gotten a phone call with a major offer waiting.

“You ever get a flip phone call and on the other line was a 25,” he began before changing the amount. “250 million dollar contract?”

(segment begins at 4:03:00)

It’s a common inside joke in Dr Disrespect’s community to exaggerate a numerical amount, which could explain why he suddenly changed the total from 25M to 250M.

“You ever get one of those calls?” he continued. “No? Sorry. You ever turn on your fax machine and immediately you get a fax and in that fax was a loan approved for a Lamborghini? Nevermind. I don’t want to continue to talk about myself.”

Back in May 2024, Doc revealed that Kick had offered him $10M a year, but he turned it down, insisting that he would only join the Stake-owned site for $50M.

However, after former Twitch staff claimed that Doc had been permanently banned on the site for sending DMs (which Beam says were taken out of context) to an underage user, Kick ruled out ever signing him.

Rumble/DrDisrespect Dr Disrespect’s first Rumble stream was a big success.

In response, the two-time blasted Kick said he would rather “retire before considering streaming on Kick.”

For now, it seems like his decision to join Rumble is paying off. After his contract was announced, Rumble’s market value jumped over $200M.

Meanwhile, his first stream on the site pulled in big numbers, even though part of it was hidden behind a paywall and exclusive to Rumble Premium subscribers.