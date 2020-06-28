Dr Disrespect finally breaks silence to address Twitch ban

After fans waited hours in agonizing silence, Dr Disrespect has finally spoken out following his abrupt ban from Twitch on June 26.

The internet was sent into a meltdown following Dr Disrespect's ban from the Amazon-owned platform on June 26, with industry expert Rod 'Slasher' Breslau revealing that sources claimed it was permanent. Nobody knew the reasonings behind it, with the rumor mill spinning out of control with speculation.

He has now broken his silence with a statement thanking his fans for all the support. While he didn't confirm that the ban was permanent, he stated that "Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision."

Dr Disrespect speaks out about Twitch ban

On June 27, the online personality finally commented on the ban on Twitter, thanking his fans for the support shown during the ongoing situation. However, he didn't state how long it was for.

"Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision," he tweeted. "Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time."

This marks the first time the streamer has spoken out publicly about his suspension, and it raises questions as to why he has yet to be told the reason behind his removal from Twitch.

His tweet echoes a similar statement from his wife 'Mrs Assassin,' which she posted to her Instagram Stories on June 26, a few hours after the news of the ban initially broke.

She also thanked the Champions Club, stating that their "love, support, strength, and kindness" has been "overwhelming," and that there's "no one better."

It is currently unknown whether Dr Disrespect's ban is actually forever, or whether he will be returning to the streaming platform in due course.

That said, fans have been receiving emails from Twitch to notify them of subscription refunds. His emotes have also reportedly been removed entirely, fueling the fire around the speculation of it being a permanent suspension.