Dr Disrespect could stream on X next as Elon Musk’s platform finally monetizes him

Rumble’s big new streamer, Dr Disrespect, could be getting ready to start broadcasting on X, as well, after the site finally monetized the creator.

The end of November and the month of December have been filled with considerable victories for Dr Disrespect after losing revenue from his YouTube streams in June after the reason for his Twitch ban was finally revealed.

On November 25, Rumble announced that Dr Disrespect had joined the free speech platform to lead the site’s gaming section, acting as an advisor.

His signing even caused Rumble’s market value to jump $200M. His first stream wasn’t too shabby either, pulling in 40,000 viewers while multi-streaming on YouTube.

Despite his enjoying his new home on Rumble, it seems like Dr Disrespect could be taking his talents to yet another platform after viewers spotted that his X account had been monetized.

Dr Disrespect hints at X content after monetization

Back in September, Dr Disrespect returned to YouTube following allegations from former Twitch staff that he had sent inappropriate messages to a minor (something he disputed) and hinted that he could post new content on X.

In a skit, ‘Robo Doc’ told viewers to “subscribe on X,” despite the streamer not having his subscribe button on Elon Musk’s site set up just yet.

“Don’t give things away, man. Hold off,” he joked.

On December 12, many months later, Dr Disrespect’s X account was finally monetized, with fans eagerly pointing out that the subscribe button was active.

“How did this get leaked?” Doc responded to the news. “I haven’t prepared anything… yet.”

One possibility could be that Dr Disrespect will stream on X and Rumble simultaneously before switching to his exclusive content on Rumble Premium.

X entered the streaming wars in September with the launch of X Gaming, and has since brought on creators such as TimTheTatman.

Doc’s fans have been excited at the opportunity. “This is a good move… cover every platform you possibly can for convenience purposes,” one said.

“Let’s go! I knew he would utilize X eventually. That’s the ambitious entrepreneur in him,” another praised.

One other clue could point to Doc making the jump to X Gaming. Earlier this year, Dr Disrespect released a line of ‘Make Gaming Great Again’ merch, a phrase echoed by Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski and even Elon Musk.

On November 27, Elon announced he would be starting his own AI game studio to “make video games great again,” and later teased buying Hasbro to acquire the rights to D&D.

We’ll have to see what the future holds and if Dr Disrespect opts to take his streams to yet another platform, but it seems like the two-time has something planned for X in due time.