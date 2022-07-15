Dr Disrespect is considering YouTube break to focus on Midnight Society

Eleni Thomas . 11 minutes ago

YouTube superstar Dr Disrespect has hinted at the possibility he will be taking a multi-year break from the platform so that he can direct his attention towards his new dev studio Midnight Society.

Dr Disrespect’s game studio, Midnight Society, is set to break into the AAA market with violence, speed, and momentum.

It’ll be a much needed relief for the industry, in Doc’s eyes, after the releases have fallen into a lull — so much so he’s struggling to find games he can be bothered to stream.

That’s got him more motivated to turn away from streaming and focus on game development full-time with his studio’s upcoming FPS title Project Moon.

“I’m really considering taking a year or two off to make this game,” he said on stream. “I’m considering a year or two off, then come back.

“For the full, complete game, it’s going to be a two year timeline, I think. It’s a big vision game, large scale.”

It came at the tail end of his six-hour broadcast on July 14. Dr Disrespect was growing frustrated because he had “nothing to play.”

“I was sitting in my command centre thinking, what am I going to play?”. The streamer then went on to add how this has been affecting his attitude towards the wider gaming space.

“That’s what the gaming industry is for me right now. I’m in one of those spells.”

YouTube: DrDisrespect Dr Disrespect is seriously considering a break from streaming to focus on his studio, Midnight Society.

While this may come as a shock to fans, the two-time has been very vocal lately about his dissatisfaction at the quality and state of games at the moment. In a recent YouTube stream he was even discussing how he’s “going insane” with no new games to look forward to.

If he was to step away from streaming for a while, he believes it will likely be until the beginning of 2024. The reasoning for his break being to continue working on building up his dev studio.

While he may not have previous experience running a dev studio, Dr Disrespect has worked in the field. His last big role was at Sledgehammer games. He was working for the company as a lead designer on some multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

If Dr Disrespect does take a YouTube break it will be a massive change up for him and his followers.