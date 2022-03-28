Dr Disrespect trades blows with Ludwig after calling Streamer Awards a “fake show”

Dr Disrespect clashed with Ludwig and QTCinderella after calling the Streamer Awards a “fake show,” which prompted them to clap back about Midnight Studio’s Founders Pass NFTs.

The two-time was one of many influencers who reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. As the arbiter of violence, speed, and momentum, he described the slap as “nothing impressive.”

This drew a reaction from ConnorEatsPants, who urged Doc to show up to the Streamer Awards next year so he can “cause a scene” — which wouldn’t be allowed since he still can’t appear on Twitch streams following his mysterious ban, even after settling the legal dispute over it.

Advertisement

Doc responded by roasting the Streamer Awards into oblivion. “Imagine creating a fake awards show to give your best friends credit for something they’re not even close to competing in,” he said.

Imagine creating a fake awards show to give your best friends credit for something they’re not even close to competing in. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) March 28, 2022

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with Ludwig since his partner QTCinderella worked incredibly hard to make it happen. “I’ll ask QT to include NFT’s in the gift bag. That should help you make an appearance,” he said, referring to Midnight Studio’s Founders Pass NFTs.

“The difficulty of the truth sometimes hits tough, doesn’t it?” responded Doc. He also followed it up with another tweet, saying: “You called everyone you could to try to win some sort of streamer of the year award, and you did. I give you two more years of relevance. That’s it.”

Advertisement

Read More: Dr Disrespect challenges Ninja to Fortnite showdown

QTCinderella also chimed in with a tongue-in-cheek tweet of her own to help diffuse the situation. “Just ask for an invite instead of being a d*ck,” she said. “I’ll make sure to save a seat for you and two plus ones next year.”

The difficulty of the truth sometimes hits tough doesn’t it? — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) March 28, 2022

However, it seems like things fizzled out shortly after thanks to a slew of other streamers popping in. Maya, who played an instrumental role in organizing and co-hosting the event, said: “Dr Disrespect made me cry!”

This led to a playful back and forth between Esfand, Dr Disrespect, and Maya, which ultimately ended with her challenging them to a tetherball match. “I’ve never lost a tetherball match, ever,” said the two-time.