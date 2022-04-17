Dr Disrespect challenges Summit1g to iRacing showdown and claims it’d be “easy”

Streaming star Dr Disrespect has called out and challenged fellow content creator Summit1g to an iRacing showdown, and believes he’d beat him pretty easily.

In 2021, popular variety streamer Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar dived into the world of sim racing with his jaw-dropping $7500 setup consisting of the best gear you can buy.

With him slowly venturing back into the genre, as he’s been playing iRacing on stream more frequently with his top-tier rig, he’s even got Dr Disrespect’s interest piqued.

In fact, the Doc has even claimed he’d “he’d wipe him clean” if the two were to go head to head in an iRacing showdown.

In an April 17 tweet, the two-time Blockbuster video gaming champion once again showed his interest in sim racing, stating that he needs set-up of his own.

“I want a state-of-the-art racing rig ASAP,” the Doc tweeted, along with a screenshot from Summit1g enjoying his rig while playing iRacing on stream.

“This guy would get wiped… clean,” he added, practically challenging Summit to a race.

Clearly indicating that he’s looking to get into the scene, we can only imagine the setup Dr Disrespect will put together. Typically, he’s well-known for going overboard with his production quality.

Recently, Summit1g opened up about why regrets the “salty” relationship he had with the Doc when he was just an up-and-coming creator on Twitch, so it’s a possibility we could see the “frenemies” make up and run a couple of races.

Although it’s worth noting that despite settling his lawsuit dispute with Twitch, Dr Disrespect is still prohibited from appearing in streams on the Amazon-owned platform, so the two coming together is already difficult.

However, given the competitive nature of the two popular creators, it would be nothing short of hilarious to see them face off.