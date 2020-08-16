Dr Disrespect calls out games industry for "repetitive" marketing

While reacting to the Apex Legends Season 6 gameplay trailer, popular streamer Dr Disrespect explained to viewers why he's tired of how the games industry is marketing titles.

Dr Disrespect made his major return streaming on August 7 with a YouTube broadcast that pulled in over 520k viewers. To finish out his first week back, the star teamed up with the platform's biggest creator Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg for an epic collaboration in Fall Guys.

However before the event started, the Two-Time Champion reacted to the Apex Legends Season 6 gameplay trailer. While watching, the 38-year-old launched into a passionate rant about why he thinks the games industry has started to become "repetitive" in its marketing.

Dr Disrespect on games industry marketing

The popular streamer was reacting to the latest Apex Legends trailer when he paused the video to explain the issue he has with how mainstream projects are being marketed.

"Okay, no offense to Respawn. This is not directly to Respawn 0r Apex in general. It's more of a response to the bigger people up at the top in terms of how we are marketing f**king products in mainstream media," he said.

The star then hit out at trailers starting to feel the same. "Whether it's music, movies, video games... Everything feels the exact same, man! It's so vanilla out there. It's repetitive!" Slamming his hand on his desk, he exclaimed, "That's why I want to start a production company that will f**king take things to the f**king next level!"

Doc then hilariously gave his description of modern marketing. "Here comes the rap music. It's very generic. Sliding around montage. SICK! We've been seeing for twenty years. It's the same s**t. IT REALLY IS!" he yelled.

(Topic starts at 59:08.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjA3PnnSEGQ

As for how he would do marketing, the streamer explained, "I want to take people through a goddamn journey, man! We're talking about the most popular industry in the world – video games. And it's interactive. The online stuff. I feel like we can be taking these and showcasing these type of trailers to the next level."

Dr Disrespect knows a lot about how to put on a show with his streams featuring quality production. Before his return to YouTube, he had over 340k viewers staring at a static picture of a gas station as they listened to his interactive radio broadcasts.