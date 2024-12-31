Dr Disrespect calls out “backstabbing” friends after Twitch ban drama as 2024 ends

Dr Disrespect took aim at “backstabbing” friends in an end-of-year post on X, where he alluded to the fallout that took over social media after the reason for his Twitch ban was revealed.

In June 2024, former Twitch employees came forward alleging that Dr Disrespect had been permanently banned from the streaming platform back in 2020 for sending inappropriate messages to an underage fan.

Although he initially admitted to these accusations, he later deleted his tweet speaking out on the subject and has since accused Twitch of orchestrating his ban and harboring a vendetta against him.

During the fallout of this information, many of the Doc’s former friends and fellow streamers distanced themselves from him as he found himself demonetized on YouTube, where he’d moved following his ban from Twitch.

Now, Doc is broadcasting on Rumble, and offers exclusive content to viewers on X, where he opened up about the events of the year as 2025 approaches in a lengthy post.

Dr Disrespect slams “backstabbing” friends after Twitch ban reason revealed

In his post, Dr Disrespect thanked his loyal fans and described 2024 as a year full of “highs, lows, and everything in between” with “moments of triumph, unexpected hurdles, and plenty of chaos.”

He also slammed friends and former collaborators for ‘stabbing him in the back,’ appearing to allude to his Twitch ban — but said he’s open to rekindling these relationships in the future.

“Let’s talk real for a quick minute,” he began. “The people who pretend to have your back when the cameras are rolling, but disappear when it gets tough. Trust me I’ve seen it all in this space… the fake smiles and backstabbing.

“A lot of people out there act like your ‘friends’ until it’s no longer convenient for them. And let me tell you, I don’t fuck with that…. but at the same time, I’m also the type to forgive and forget. And for those that did leave, if you ever want to come back, the Arena will always be wide open.”

Dr Disrespect’s streaming career has undergone quite a transformation after the events of summer 2024, with the entertainer moving to Rumble in exchange for a lucrative, $25 million payday — and despite the controversy surrounding him, his streams on the site have been quite successful, with his first broadcast pulling in over 40K views.