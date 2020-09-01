Dr Disrespect breaks character to reveal anxiety issues from Twitch ban

Streaming superstar Dr Disrespect took a rare moment away from the violence, speed, and momentum to lift the lid on his battle with anxiety that has been raging since being banned from Twitch.

When Dr Disrespect was surprisingly banned from Twitch back in June, fans wondered what he’d do next. After some time off, the Doc made his return on YouTube – racking up huge viewing numbers for his big return stream, as well as keeping a steady base afterward.

While the Two-Time has been chugging along on YouTube, one question has loomed large – why did he get banned from Twitch? He’s already noted that the Amazon-owned platform hasn’t given him a reason, and at this point, it seems unlikely that they ever will.

That, he explained during an extremely personal moment at the end of his August 31 stream, has brought on a battle with anxiety.

“I’ve played sports my whole life, been in high-pressure situations – free-throws, game on the line, obviously streaming in front of tons of people with the game on the line – we’ve lived a good life, and I’ve never dealt with anxiety before,” the streaming superstar said, noting that he was flying high before everything was taken away from him with the surprise ban.

“The fact that I am here live on YouTube, it’s been a fantastic return, but my anxiety levels are something that comes in these huge waves and I’m having a hard time dealing with it, I’ll be honest."

The Two-Time continued on, adding that he’s made comebacks before after being banned and battled through adversity, but this time it’s different as everything he’s worked for was taken away under his nose. “It was on me, I accepted the responsibility,” the Doc said about his previous bans. “What do I accept in this case? I don’t accept anything and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

He brought his rare look behind the curtain to a close, noting that it was something he had to share with his fans.

“So, there might be days where the Doc seems off/feels off, we’re trying to learn the dark alleyway man – we’re trying to get out of it. So, to think that I’m here and I’m just moving on – I’m not, I can’t. How? Right, how? How can I? I’m trying, but how can I?”

With his ban reason still unknown, Doc continues to fly solo on YouTube as he’s unable to play with anyone who is live on Twitch as they risk a ban for having him on there while his account is banned.