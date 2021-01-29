Dr Disrespect announces special stream with NFL legends Jerry Rice & Steve Young - Dexerto

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect will be participating in a special charity stream alongside NFL Superbowl winners Jerry Rice and Steve Young.

On January 28, the two-time tweeted out a San Francisco 49ers helmet he received, which was signed by Jerry Rice and Steve Young.

“When you’re ready for a look into my world, you know how to reach me,” Doc captioned the pic, accompanied by his famous “yaya” line.

Mere moments later, Steve Young replied to Doc’s suggestion, sensing that the best time to jump into the world of violence, speed and momentum was right then and there.

Doc, let’s say we make this happen Saturday? My son and I are hosting a charity stream. Think you got what it takes? #NFL #EASports #8to80 — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) January 28, 2021

“Doc, let’s say we make this happen Saturday? My son and I are hosting a charity stream. Think you got what it takes?” he asked the YouTube streamer.

Before Dr Disrespect could even answer the call, another former NFL star, Jerry Rice, chimed in, stating that he wanted to participate in the streaming shenanigans.

“I want in!!!” he beamed, not wanting to be left out.

JERRY!!!!!!! Saturday. 5 PM PT. See you then gentlemen. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) January 28, 2021

With that, Doc finally answered, replying that come Saturday at 5PM PT he would see them, presumingly in the arena.

It seems like this stream will part of Young’s “24 hour charity blitz” event for his Forever Young Foundation. It also seems like the men will be playing EA Sports Madden 21, as Young included an EASports hashtag in his announcement.

The Forever Young Foundation began in 1993 and serves “children facing significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges by providing them with academic, athletic, and therapeutic opportunities currently unavailable to them.”

This would hardly be the first time that the two-time gets involved in charity. Notably, in June 2020, Doc declared that all stream donations for that month would be going to charities. He was banned for still-unknown reasons just 23 days later.

Be sure to tune in Saturday and find out if Doc can hold his own against two of football’s greatest stars, all while raising money for charity in the process. It should be a fun watch!