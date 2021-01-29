 Dr Disrespect announces special stream with NFL legends Jerry Rice & Steve Young - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect announces special stream with NFL legends Jerry Rice & Steve Young

Published: 29/Jan/2021 0:27

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect announces nfl charity stream
Pixabay/DrDisrespect

Dr Disrespect

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect will be participating in a special charity stream alongside NFL Superbowl winners Jerry Rice and Steve Young.

On January 28, the two-time tweeted out a San Francisco 49ers helmet he received, which was signed by Jerry Rice and Steve Young.

“When you’re ready for a look into my world, you know how to reach me,” Doc captioned the pic, accompanied by his famous “yaya” line.

Mere moments later, Steve Young replied to Doc’s suggestion, sensing that the best time to jump into the world of violence, speed and momentum was right then and there.

“Doc, let’s say we make this happen Saturday? My son and I are hosting a charity stream. Think you got what it takes?” he asked the YouTube streamer.

Before Dr Disrespect could even answer the call, another former NFL star, Jerry Rice, chimed in, stating that he wanted to participate in the streaming shenanigans.

“I want in!!!” he beamed, not wanting to be left out.

With that, Doc finally answered, replying that come Saturday at 5PM PT he would see them, presumingly in the arena.

It seems like this stream will part of Young’s “24 hour charity blitz” event for his Forever Young Foundation. It also seems like the men will be playing EA Sports Madden 21, as Young included an EASports hashtag in his announcement.

The Forever Young Foundation began in 1993 and serves “children facing significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges by providing them with academic, athletic, and therapeutic opportunities currently unavailable to them.”

This would hardly be the first time that the two-time gets involved in charity. Notably, in June 2020, Doc declared that all stream donations for that month would be going to charities. He was banned for still-unknown reasons just 23 days later.

Be sure to tune in Saturday and find out if Doc can hold his own against two of football’s greatest stars, all while raising money for charity in the process. It should be a fun watch!

How to clip your favorite YouTube streamers & videos

Published: 29/Jan/2021 0:09

by Tanner Pierce
Unsplash, Christian Wiediger

youtube

While the Clip feature is currently in alpha form and it limited to a small, select group of people, some users and creators can finally snip sections of YouTube videos to be shared online. Here’s how you can do it for yourself.

For years, fans have been clamoring for YouTube to add in a Clip feature to allow users to grab small sections of longer videos that can be shared online. Given the fact that Twitch has had it for a while, it didn’t seem like a huge leap but nothing of note was made available for the longest time.

Now, on January 28, 2021, YouTube finally decided to appease these fans and announced that a Clips feature was in development and that it was, at least partially, available now. While the company is currently restricting the feature to certain users and platforms, the steps you need to follow to actually clip something are pretty straight forward.

Restrictions on clipping as of January 28, 2021

YouTube
Clipping is now available for select YouTube videos and creators.

Currently, the clipping feature is in alpha, meaning it’s a bit restricted. Right now, it is only available for select creators, meaning only certain videos can clipped as of the time of writing. If you click on a video and there isn’t an option to clip, then the video isn’t clippable.

In addition, there are going to be some general restrictions on what can be clipped, outside of the above limited release. According to YouTube, videos made for kids, live streams without DVR or over 8 hours long, and premieres that are still live can’t be clipped.

As for the alpha, there’s no telling when YouTube will allow more people to jump into the program, although the company says they are hoping to make it available to everyone “soon”.

Official YouTube clipping steps

If you do end up finding a video that you can clip out, the steps in order to clip something are a bit tedious but easy to follow if you follow the instructions. Here’s what you need to do, right from YouTube’s official support page:

  1. Find an eligible video and start watching it (YouTube’s own video on Clips currently has the featured enabled)
  2. Click on the “Clip” button, located in between the “Dislike” and “Share” buttons
  3. Drag the small box on the timeline found on the right side of menu to a section of the video you want and adjust the sides of it to make it longer
  4. Alternatively to step 3, you can just type in the time codes of the clip you want into the boxes in the menu
  5. Make a title for the clip
  6. Select the “Share Clip” button
  7. Select which platform you’d like to share the clip to or copy the link provided

Remember, you can only make a five-to-60 second clip as of the time of this writing. That restriction might change in the future, or even by the time of feature’s full release depending on feedback.

Here’s hoping that more videos and creators get access to the clipping feature soon, as fans have waited a long time for it.