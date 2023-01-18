DoorDash driver warns women after “scary” order lures her to fake Taco Bell

A DoorDash driver is warning women on TikTok after a “scary” order sent her to a fake Taco Bell and ended with a mysterious man calling to demand she gets out of her car at the location.

Over the last few years, delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub have exploded in popularity. They’ve given thousands of people the ability to make money and work around their specific schedules, which is great for stay-at-home parents or college kids.

Businesses can apply to work with these apps as well, offering a variety of things that the end customer can have delivered straight to their home.

But not every experience using the app is going to be a good one, as DoorDash driver Kassi Goodwin recently learned.

DoorDash driver warns women after order sends her to fake Taco Bell

In a TikTok uploaded on January 14, Kassi shared a DoorDash experience that sent her to a fake business and ended with a mysterious man calling to demand she left her car at the location.

“It was a Taco Bell order requested by the merchant…I get close to the location and notice there’s no Taco Bell, no nothing. It’s a building, lights are off, and it was completely pitch black,” she said.

Kassi then explained that she drove away, unassigned herself from the order, and received a mysterious phone call.

“He was upset that I didn’t stop and get out of my car, and then he demanded that I turn around… I told him I already unassigned myself from the order. He reiterated what he said, and was a little bit angrier this time. What, who dies that?”

Kassi explained that after she made it to a safe place, she called DoorDash to report the merchant. The company flagged the account and warned other drivers about the situation.

She also warned other drivers: “Just be safe out there.”