DoorDash driver sparks outrage after insulting customer over $5 tip

A DoorDash delivery driver is sparking outrage online after insulting a customer for tipping him $5 on a $20 pizza order.

Food delivery apps have become a major part of everyday life for many people, especially after the global health issue forced everyone indoors.

Now, folks turn to apps like GrubHub and DoorDash when they’re feeling hungry but aren’t interested in leaving their house or cooking… but with the rise of food delivery has come another major issue — tipping.

The topic of tipping culture has become a major point of conversation following the global health crisis, sparking debate across the net in several viral videos and posts as more and more businesses implement tipping systems.

DoorDash driver sparks outrage over his reaction to $5 tip

This topic has come up once again after a DoorDash driver’s interaction with a customer was caught on her Vivint smart doorbell camera… and it’s kicking off a ton of outrage online.

On June 2, the doorbell clip was posted to social media from a variety of different sources, many of which went viral. The footage shows a delivery man handing his customer a pizza before giving her a scathing comment: “I just wanna say, this is a nice house for a $5 tip.”

The woman appeared taken aback and replied: “You’re welcome!”

However, the driver got the last word, saying “F*ck you,” to the woman before leaving the scene.

According to TikToker NoahGlenCarter, the woman’s order was $20. The driver’s comment has kicked up a storm of outrage across multiple social platforms, with many commenters unhappy with how he handled the ordeal — especially considering the tip he received was apparently 25% of the total order.

“How incredibly rude!” one viewer wrote on YouTube. “What did he expect for a freaking pizza delivery, a $50 dollar tip?! He didn’t even deserve that $5. He should be fired.”

“I say $5 is good, since it was a $20 order,” another person said on TikTok. “Seriously, what do they expect — more than what the order is?”

TikTok: noahglenncarter YouTube: viralhog Commenters were generally on the customer’s side – but some took the DoorDasher’s side in this viral online debate.

However, others are defending the driver’s actions, saying that the $5 simply isn’t enough for his work.

“Five bucks is fine percentage-wise,” one user wrote on TikTok. “But that won’t cover anything for the dasher, so I can imagine his frustration, to be honest.”

“It’s common sense that they should be treated differently in tipping, ’cause dashers are wasting gas to get your food, and deliver it to your house,” another argued.

This is just the latest DoorDash fiasco to go viral on TikTok after a driver for the company slammed a customer’s order on the ground after they failed to tip them.