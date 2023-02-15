DoorDash driver sparks debate after giving non-tipping customer’s food away

A DoorDash driver has sparked a debate on TikTok, after calling a customer to ask him why he didn’t tip, before giving his food away.

In a viral video with 1.2 million views, TikToker AnnA (annawantsababy), recorded himself while delivering a sushi roll to a customer.

He seemed annoyed that he had to drive around five to seven miles to deliver the food without receiving a tip. The driver showed a screenshot from DoorDash, indicating that he would’ve earned about $2.50 for the delivery.

“I’m all the way up on 12 Mile [Rd], they need it delivered all the way down on 7 Mile [Rd], for no tip,” the TikToker said in the video.

Article continues after ad

AnnA then filmed himself in his car, calling the customer he was about to deliver to and inquiring why they didn’t tip. “Real quick though, there’s a matter I need to discuss with you man,” he said. “I noticed that you didn’t leave a tip in the app. You got some money at the door for me?”

The TikToker went on to say that he had a baby on the way and noticed the customer didn’t tip via the DoorDash app.

“It’s hard times, sh*t, I ain’t got it,” the customer replied.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

AnnA then hung up, and filmed himself giving the customer’s food to a stranger on the side of the road. It’s not clear if he was actually paid for the delivery or not.

Article continues after ad

In the comments, TikTok users had mixed opinions, with some saying the driver didn’t have to accept the order if he wasn’t happy with the pay.

“You aren’t obligated to accept the order. Just deny it,” one user wrote. “Some people can literally only afford their food. It’s hard out here and every dollar counts,” another said.

Other users sided with the TikToker.

“Keep up the good work honestly. If you can’t afford to tip you can’t afford delivery,” one commented. “Driving 7.4 miles for $2.50 should be a crime,” another added.

This is just the latest DoorDash-related moment to take off on TikTok. Earlier this month, a mom went viral after blasting her driver for flirting with her 15-year-old daughter.