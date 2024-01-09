DoorDash driver leaves “nasty” note in woman’s food for failing to tip through app

A woman was left stunned after her DoorDash driver left a “nasty” note with her food for not tipping through the app.

Although tipping is not mandatory, a gratuity of 20 to 25 percent on top of the bill is considered standard when buying food within the US.

This applies to online food orders as well, with the option to tip delivery drivers. Apps such as DoorDash have even warned customers that not tipping may result in a slow delivery and cold meal.

However, one woman was left stunned after her DoorDasher left behind a “nasty” note for not tipping via the app, despite her attempt to tip with cash upon delivery.

Tamera, who goes by ‘tameraaw‘ on TikTok, shared footage of the delivery on social media, asking her viewers whether she was in the wrong.

Filmed via a doorbell camera, the driver can be seen bringing the food up to the front door before Tamera steps out to offer a cash tip. Evidently surprised, the driver rejected the tip, saying, “Ignored. You keep that.”

When asked why, the driver said, “Because I didn’t see a tip on the app and I put a little card in [the food]. So please keep that, I’m sorry.”

A second TikTok revealed the note read as follows; “Lucky for you, I didn’t bother food. But next time consider tipping your driver.”



Viewers were taken aback by the DoorDasher’s note, with one person writing, “Nobody’s obligated to tip though, people are insane.”

Another said, “[The f***] she mean she didn’t bother the food? I would’ve texted her on that app and reported her dumbass to doordash!!! She [probably] be doing stuff to other’s food.”

