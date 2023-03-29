DoorDash driver caught stealing customer’s Chick-fil-A after claiming to drop it off

In a viral TikTok, a customer caught her DoorDash delivery driver stealing her Chick-fil-A order after claiming she dropped it off.

Content creator Ashlea shared security camera footage of her delivery driver’s visit to her place of work. It showed the DoorDasher walking in with a Chick-fil-A bag before exiting the building with it.

“DoorDash, are y’all claiming this one?” the TikToker asked in her video, which started with the driver entering the building to drop off the customer’s food order.

“Here comes the Dasher from around the corner, looking for the suite. ‘Oh, where’s, where’s this one at? Who am I delivering this to? No that’s not it,'” the TikToker mimicked, as the delivery driver was looking through her phone while walking through the building’s halls.

DoorDash driver ‘stages’ delivery

The DoorDasher then turned a corner and headed toward the exit of the building. “Comes around the corner…all right…she comes back around the corner here walks away with what’s that still in her hand? The Chick-fil-A that we ordered,” Ashlea continued.

Seconds later, the delivery driver briefly walked around the halls looking for the suite before deciding to walk out with the customer’s bag.

Ashlea shared a screenshot of the DoorDash order’s chat history, which showed a picture of the food order on the floor in front of a door. This indicates that the Dasher tried tricking the system into believing that she delivered the meal.

“But that’s not what our door looks like,” Ashlea said of the door in the photo. In the video caption, she wrote: “She goes around the corner, snaps a pic in front of a random door of the food of course out of my camera sight but then is clearly seen walking away with the food.”

Ashlea revealed that DoorDash only offered a partial refund because the company claimed it couldn’t prove the delivery driver took the food.

DoorDash’s official TikTok account responded to her video in the comments, asking the customer to reach out to them with her information to “make things right.”