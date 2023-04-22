DoorDash Driver accuses customer of lying about order in viral video

This DoorDash driver confronted a customer over a messed up order, but it came at the cost of his job

A DoorDash driver was removed from the app after he confronted a customer on camera, because she complained that her order hadn’t been delivered.

Delivery Driver Yung Tuci shared the video on TikTok, where he discovered he received a complaint on his DoorDash account for not properly delivering food to a hospital.

The driver was later fired for “harassment and intimidation”, because filming customers is against DoorDash company policy.

DoorDash driver confronts customer about order on camera

He then re-entered the hospital while recording on his camera and filmed the customer who ordered the food, asking her: “So you didn’t get the DoorDash order?”

Article continues after ad

The woman responded: “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

However, the driver pressed further, saying: “I’ve got a contact violation. I’m an independent contractor, so that puts my job at risk.”

He even went so far as to accuse the woman of trying to get free food by lying.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In another TikTok, he said: “I had to end up telling her if she doesn’t call support before the end of the day and get the violation removed, her job’s on the line next.”

Article continues after ad

The customer eventually said the order had arrived, and that she would remove the complaint from the app. The driver later confirmed that the complaint was removed.

However, he found that he had been fired from DoorDash for intimidating a customer, with a statement from the company saying: “While we empathize with the Dasher’s frustration around a customer falsely claiming the order was never delivered, it is never okay for any member of our community to harass, intimidate, or threaten another”

Article continues after ad

The driver was annoyed at his removal, but also said that he was happy so many people were supporting him. He gained over 40,000 new followers after the TikToks went viral, and is using it to promote his music.

For more news on viral videos, check out this brawl between customers and staff inside a Mcdonald’s.