DoorDash customers furious as driver brags about eating non-tipper’s order

A DoorDash driver is under fire from customers after eating a non-tipper’s order and bragging about it after lying about having car issues.

Plenty of food delivery drivers have made a name for themselves on TikTok where they document their shenanigans, often revealing how they get revenge on those who don’t tip.

We’ve seen plenty of encounters over the years, including drivers raging at customers in person, but others prefer to use their revenge as content on social media.

Article continues after ad

In a recent video, TikToker ‘sidehustleaddict’ revealed how he picked up a customer’s order and decided to eat it after lying to the company he works for.

DoorDash driver lies to company to eat customer’s order

After picking up a customer’s order from KFC, the driver showed a text that he sent customer support where he claimed to have a flat tire.

“Today I picked up a DoorDash order for $5 for 10 mile,” he laughed. “After the day, I texted support and told them I have a flat tire.”

Article continues after ad

Shortly after, the driver dug into the customer’s order to chow down on their fried chicken sandwich, treating himself to some free food.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“They gotta remake this order for him. Thank you, DoorDash non-tipper!” he exclaimed.

Users who saw the video were not too pleased with some saying it’s wrong to expect a tip without completing the service. Others felt like this video was a self-report and DoorDash shouldn’t let him drive anymore after blatantly lying about the flat tire.

Article continues after ad

However, with the driver still posting videos, it seems like the company hasn’t taken action against the TikToker just yet.