DoorDash customer threatens to slap driver for asking to scan his ID

A DoorDash driver went viral on TikTok, after revealing that a customer threatened to slap him because he wasn’t able to produce his ID.

Content creator Maliek (maliekr) told viewers that “a lot of sh*t goes on out here in Houston” when he’s DoorDashing. He described the incident with a customer named Micah, as an example of that.

In his video, Maliek revealed that Micah threatened to “smack” him after he asked to see his ID for a Chili’s order, which included alcohol.

Regarding alcohol delivery to customers, the DoorDash website states: “You must verify the customer’s identity by following instructions in the Dasher app before you hand them an order containing alcohol.

“You cannot leave an alcohol order unattended or hand it to someone else who cannot produce a valid ID (even if they claim that the customer is inside and can’t come to the door).”

The TikToker, who’s aware of that rule, said: “DoorDash f**king sends you a notification right before you pull up to the house. So I pull him to, like, his house and he puts ‘leave at door.'”

Customer threatens to slap DoorDash driver

He continued: “I message him and I’m like, ‘Yo, hey, Micah, you have alcohol and I have to verify your license, so I can’t leave it at your door. So is that cool?’”

While Micah thought that was cool, it quickly became clear it wasn’t.

“He should have just f**king told me that it wasn’t cool, because when I f**king got there, b*tch-ass didn’t even have his goddamn ID,” he recalled.

Though Micah “looked old enough,” Maliek said that DoorDash requires an ID scan to mark an order as delivered through the app.

He then claimed the customer told him: “Stop playing with me before I smack the sh*t out of you.”

Maliek was offended, revealing he was going to do Micah a favor and scan his own ID to get him over that hurdle. “But just because of that, man…” he exclaimed. “I stepped on that margarita.”

The TikToker concluded his video by claiming, “I’m a different kind of Dasher,” before inviting Micah to slap him. “Please, make my day, because I got all the time today,” he noted.

This is just the latest DoorDash-related video to go viral on TikTok, after a customer caught her driver eating her food and confronted him on camera.