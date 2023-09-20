Donald Trump death hoax spreads after Trump Jr’s Twitter hacked

Many have been left confused after a hoax spread quickly that the former president, Donald Trump, had died, due to a post shared on his son, Donald Trump Jr, Twitter account – that had been compromised.

Donald Trump Jr has grown a sizeable following across social media with 10.4 million followers just on Twitter/X.

But, the bigger your account, the more ripe a target it is to be hacked and used to spread scams, trolls or other malicious messages.

After Trump Jr’s account was hijacked, one of the posts claimed that his father, former president Donald Trump, had died.

Is Donald Trump dead? Twitter hack sparks rumors

No, Donald Trump is not dead. Trump Jr’s X/Twitter was hacked on September 20, 2023, and whoever was behind posted a now-deleted tweet claiming that the former president had “passed away”.

The post also claimed that Donald Trump Jr will be running for president in 2024.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the tweet read. At the time of writing, neither the former president nor his son have commented on the tweet.

Twitter: DonaldTrumpJr

That’s not the only thing that was tweeted during the hack, either. Whoever took over Trump Jr’s account also referenced the ongoing drama between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, where the latter has been posting pictures of Logan’s Fiancee, Nina Agdal.

“I f**ked your girl too btw Logan Paul,” the now-deleted tweet said.

Nina recently hit Dillon Danis with a lawsuit and restraining order for harassment as well. Danis and Paul are set to hop into the ring together on October 14 on the main card alongside KSI and Tommy Fury.