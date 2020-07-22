Donald Glover reportedly returning as Lando in Star Wars Disney+ series

Donald Glover seems to be returning to a galaxy, far, far away as Lando Calrissian in his own Disney+ series, according to insiders on the Kessel Run Transmissions podcast.

Glover, who played Lando in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, was well-received for his portrayal of the character. Thus, the idea that he will be returning in some capacity isn’t a farfetched idea.

Advertisement

Corey Van Dyke, host of the Kessel Run Transmissions podcast, said that he learned Glover would be reprising his role during the July 22 broadcast.

According to Van Dyke, Glover will have “his own series,” something that Star Wars Explain host Alex Daemon seemed shocked to hear.

Advertisement

We can finally announce that Donald Glover will be reprising his role as Lando in a future #StarWars series! What do you guys think of this news?? pic.twitter.com/TyQGjM0kdn — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) July 22, 2020

“Really? That is not who I would have ever guessed,” he remarked after hearing the news. “Honestly, last person I would have ever guessed.”

Co-host Noah Outlaw further commented that they were hesitant to share the information, as there’s still a possibility the deal falls through.

“Donald is down,” he said. “But also, Donald Glover is very busy. He’s Childish Gambino… we say this all the time as a joke on our show, but that Brinks truck that they dumped on Donald Glover’s lawn to do this show was huge. Cat’s out of the bag, I guess.”

Advertisement

Rumors about a Lando spin-off aren’t new. In February of 2020, Jeremy Conrad reported that Disney and Lucas Films were “very serious about trying to bring back Lando.”

Lando is definitely a fan-favorite character; his first appearance was back in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, where he was played by Billy Dee Williams.

Williams would later reprise the role in the direct sequel film Return of the Jedi, and subsequently return for 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Meanwhile, Donald Glover took up the role for the spin-off film Solo.

Advertisement

Thus far, Disney has yet to confirm that the Lando series is in development, so take all this with a grain of salt - but Kessel Run Transmissions does have a good track record, having previously leaked The Bad Batch before it was announced.

Only time will tell if the report ends up proving to be true.