Dominos launches new pizza sizes to combat “high inflation” concerns

Domino’s has just launched a new deal to combat how other rival fast food chains are increasing the price and reducing the size of products.

Popular fast food chains have been being called out left, right, and center due to a major increase in pricing. In 2023, fast food consumers called out McDonald’s after the company recorded record-high prices.

After it was revealed that McDonald’s prices went up by 10% in one year alone, which continue to rise, the CEO admitted that these hikes in price have contributed to a decline in customers.

Furthermore, Burger King was also called out for increasing the cost of particular items, such as the Texas Whopper meal, which increased by twelve percent, and the Big Fish meal, which increased by fifty-three percent.

In a September 9 press release, Joe Jordan, the president of Domino’s U.S. and global services, revealed that the company would introduce new “affordable meal options” and deals “as a response to high inflation.”

Dominos Dominos has launched a new deal for the month of September

“Many companies are shrinking products to avoid raising prices,” added Jordan. The CEO then called this new offer by taking their “biggest and best offer” and making it “even better.”

From September 9 to September 29, 2024, Domino’s customers who purchase a mix-and-match deal in an online order will be able to upgrade one of the medium pizzas to a large for free as part of this new MOREflation promotion.

The chain has even created a slogan for the new deal, stating on its website, “Get MOREflation, not shrinkflation.”

At the time of writing, this deal is only available in Domino’s stores across the United States, and it is unclear when or if customers from the rest of the world can get some extra pizza for free.

For those in the United States, the fast-food chain’s new MOREflation deal will be available to use up until September 29.