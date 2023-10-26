Dominos give away free pizza to anyone with student loans

People are excited as Domino’s give away free pizza to anyone living in the US with student loan repayments.

This is another addition to their Domino’s Emergency Pizza promotion, which became viral on TikTok after its release in February, 2023. Fans were clamoring to stores to pick up their emergency pizza, which came free with any order above $7.99.

This promotion is still currently running, and will be available until February 11, 2024.

Now, pizza fans can lock into even more free deals, as they’ve expanded their promotion, giving away $1 million worth of free pizza for those who have student loans.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How can I get my free Domino’s pizza?

Dominos

Domino’s will be giving away specialized codes to fans each day starting on October 25. These codes will continue to be generated until the full $1 million’s worth has been spent.

The application process is straightforward, and all fans have to do is:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

1. Visit dominos.com/student-loans.

2. After arriving on the website, you can apply for the Emergency Pizza for Student Loans.

3. check your inbox to verify.

4. You will then be supplied with a code, allowing you to claim your free pizza.

Article continues after ad

Fans are reminded that this promotion is limited to one pizza per person, and only includes Medium sized Domino’s pizzas.