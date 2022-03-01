Dominic Fike responds as Euphoria singing memes go viral across social media

Euphoria star Dominic Fike has responded to memes mocking the actor’s musical moment scene in the viral show’s season two finale.

Dominic Fike, 26, was best known for his music career before joining the HBO Max series Euphoria, earning the “3 Night” singer over 4 million followers across social media.

Fike’s character, Elliot, joined the show during season two. Elliot quickly made friends with Rue Bennett, who is played by Zendaya, and Jules Vaughn, who is played by Hunter Schafer.

Dominic Fike responds to the memes

In the season two final, Elliot met up with Rue, who is battling drug addiction, and apologized for his role in her drug use.

Advertisement

Fike then goes on to sing a song he wrote for her while playing the guitar.

On February 28, Fike uploaded a handful of memes that mocked the singer’s lengthy musical moment onto his Instagram story, with the caption “The internet remains undefeated, I am humbled.”

Fans had a mixed response to the minutes-long scene by Fike during the episode, with some complaining that it was “too long,” while others simply enjoyed it for comical purposes.

The song performed in the show is titled “Little Star,” and was surprisingly not written by the 26-year-old, but rather by Euphoria composer Labrinth and Zendaya herself.

Advertisement

“Me and Zendaya were actually sitting in each other’s kind of spiritual energy and space,” Labrinth said in a statement.

“Dominic came in and jumped on the score pieces we were working on and played some guitar, because he’s a great guitarist. The cast is not just acting, they’re part of the music now,” the Euphoria composer added.

It is currently unclear whether Fike will be returning as Elliot in season three, but fans are now spectating that Addison Rae might be joining the series.