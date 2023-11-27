Dolly Parton skyrockets to top of several charts with ‘Rockstar’ album launch

Dolly Parton’s first-ever rock album, Rockstar, breaks new ground for the country legend, as she reaches new peaks on the Billboard charts.

Dolly Parton shattered the glass ceiling and forged a way ahead for not only country women but also women in pop. In her 60-year career, the icon proved that a five-foot woman from Tennessee could conquer it all.

With 49 solo studio albums under her belt, there’s not a genre she hasn’t fit like a glove, from more traditional music to pop-flecked modern country. When you expect her to zig, she zags. Even her detractors can’t keep up.

For all her success, there’s one thing she has yet to accomplish: a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Dolly Parton posing for 'Rockstar'

Dolly’s Rockstar catapults up several Billboard charts

With Rockstar, Dolly Parton tops several Billboard charts, including Top Rock Albums and Top Country Albums. The biggest achievement, though, comes with her No. 1 placement on Top Album Sales; the singer moved 118,500 copies sold in the tracking period. That makes her biggest sum since the ’90s with 1993’s Slow Dancing with the Moon.

As far as the Billboard 200 goes, Dolly comes pretty close to the summit, landing at No. 3 with 128,000 equivalent album units. The total is owed largely to the album’s availability in a wide array of formats, including 10 different vinyl prints.

On the chart rankings, she shared in a press statement, “I owe a thank you to the fans who have always been there for me. Their support made this achievement possible. I’d also like to thank my producer Kent Wells, all the wonderful artists, musicians, and engineers who brought their talents to this project.”

When the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominated Dolly in 2022, the singer initially declined. She wanted to earn the distinction of “rockstar,” so she decided to record her first-ever rock album. Rockstar boasts an impressive 30 songs and such collaborators as Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, and Joan Jett.

