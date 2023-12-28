Dolly Parton serenades dying fan for bucket list item

Dolly Parton called up a dying fan to help him finish his final bucket list item.

Dolly Parton has a heart of gold and has used her platform for good throughout her career with the country legend frequently performing acts of kindness.

Parton’s philanthropy expands beyond mere dollar amounts, though. She’s often connected with fans from all walks of life, as a way to bring some light and hope into their lives. The singer-songwriter believes wholly in doing good deeds to make the world a better place.

Article continues after ad

With her latest act of kindness, Parton called up a dying fan for one of his final bucket list items and sang him a song.

Article continues after ad

Wikimedia Commons, Kris Harris King Dolly Parton speaking to a crowd at Dollywood

Dolly Parton serenades dying fan with “I Will Always Love You”

LeGrand Gold, who’s been battling colon cancer for two years, desperately wanted to meet the one and only, Dolly Parton. He put it on his List of Living bucket list, which also featured “Chicago with Alice” and “Tiny House, Man Cave.”

When Parton got wind of his bucket list item, she gave him a call. “Well, I’m just happy to know I have a fan that devoted,” she said over the phone. “Hey LG, it’s Dolly P. I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m just happy that we get to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime,” she added. “I always want to make people happy with my music, with the things I do and the things I say. I’m just happy to know I’ve touched your life in some way.”

Parton then launched into a touching rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” which the singer wrote in 1973 and was later famously recorded by Whitney Houston. She even slipped his name into the song. “I feel like I’m immortal now,” Gold said.

Article continues after ad

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Dolly Parton always knows how to lift someone’s spirits when they need it most.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.