Dolly Parton releases Prince ‘Purple Rain’ cover and fans are in love

Country legend Dolly Parton covers Prince’s iconic “Purple Rain” on her hotly anticipated rock album, and fans are moved by the performance.

Dolly Parton didn’t want to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before it was time. She wanted to earn her place, as though she hadn’t done more than enough already.

In 2022, Parton was nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She took to Twitter/X to decline, noting how she did not “want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

She went on to add that her nomination had inspired her to make her first rock album.

Dolly takes “Purple Rain” for an emotional spin

On November 17, 2023, Parton’s dream of becoming a bonafide rockstar became a reality with the release of Rockstar, on which she covers a slew of iconic hits, including Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Thunderous guitars accompany Parton’s crystal vocals, as she rolls through the evocative lyrics with ferocious emotional energy.

Fans were quick to point out the performance as among her best, highlighting the tweaks in the arrangement and how “it grows on you,” wrote a fan.

Another fan cited how it was proof that she deserved her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, after all.

“i am going to listen to dolly parton purple rain all day and beyond and forever and until i leave this earth and no one can stop me,” exclaimed a third user.

“Not me crying,” wrote a fan.

Another chimed in, “You need this. Trust me.”

Dolly Parton’s Rockstar features several originals but is largely composed of covers.

The country legend reimagines everything from Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball” and “Heart of Glass” by Blondie to 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?.” She even enlists the original singers of those classics for a bold 30-song collaborative album.

By the sounds of things, Dolly Parton has now earned her rightful place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.