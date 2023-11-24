Dolly Parton fans rally after viral post mocks singer’s Thanksgiving attire

Dolly Parton’s Thanksgiving NFL halftime show attire sparked a debate in a now-viral post, and fans are rallying behind the singer.

Dolly Parton, 77, still has what it takes to perform a high-profile gig. Over the decades, the icon has performed on every major TV program under the sun and on stages all around the world.

On the heels of her first rock album, Rockstar, the icon took the stage on Thanksgiving at an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. She performed a collection of her hits, including “Jolene,” as well as a cover of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

Parton, known for her glamorous outfits, elaborate sets, and larger-than-life presence, has the internet talking about what she was wearing.

Youtube: NFL Dolly Parton performing at the Cowboys and Commanders game.

A viral post mocking Dolly has fans rallying behind the singer

“Dolly does Dallas!” quipped the megastar before launching into “Jolene.” Decked out in sparkling shorts and a matching top and vest, Dolly Parton’s performance was electric, and the internet can’t get enough.

In a now-viral post, one user mocked Dolly for “dressing like a 20-year-old Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader.”

Fans immediately rallied behind the icon.

“She can do whatever the hell she wants to do,” wrote one fan.

“She looks better than most 20-year-olds these days,” said another fan.

User AJ echoed the sentiment, “Dolly can pull this off with class.”

Shelly took to Twitter/X to point out Dolly’s recent photoshoot for Rockstar, writing, “That ain’t nothing, here is Dolly 5 Days ago, if you are 77, and you can still rock it, GO FOR IT!”

Another user saluted the Queen of Country for her generous, kind nature, adding that she “never has a negative word towards anyone. If everyone in the world were as kind as Dolly, it would be an amazing place. So no, I would never criticize her and no one should.”

Dr. Nathanial Bork called her a “national treasure,” also writing, “Dolly has earned the right to do literally -anything- she wants, with zero limits and zero judgment, for the rest of her life.”

“If you’ve lived 77 years, been under media scrutiny for decades, made millions, donated millions, been a beacon of femininity, and kicked a** at life in general my guess is you don’t give a sh** what people think anymore,” added a fan.

Dolly Parton’s latest album, Rockstar, is projected to become the singer’s first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200.