Dollar Tree customer throws money at cashier for “picking on her”

A frequent Dollar Tree customer threw her money at the cashier, claiming they always picked on her.

Working in customer service can be a doozy because as the saying goes, “the customer is always right.”

However, when a Dollar Tree customer threw her money at a cashier, viewers of the moment-gone-viral thought otherwise.

Not to mention, the customer accused the cashier of being “racist” despite the cashier’s calm disposition.

Viewers of viral moment say they’d “decline and void” customer’s transaction

After a Dollar Tree customer threw her cash at the cashier, she demanded they “pick up the money.”

The woman then proceeded to sarcastically say to the cashier, “It accidentally fell down by mistake. I’m sorry, I didn’t do it on purpose.”

However, by the end of the viral TikTok video, the customer mentioned that the cashier has consistently treated her without respect, “Every time she picks on me.”

She then said the cashier was “racist” before finally walking out with all fingers pointed at her intentionally throwing the money.

Fortunately, the cashier kept their cool during the encounter and was supported by another Dollar Tree employee.

Those who have viewed the TikTok video sided with the cashier, as many shared similar stories about working in customer service.

One viewer even suggested to “decline and void the transaction.” While another said they would have thrown the customer’s change in the parking lot for them to pick up.

Though the Dollar Tree cashier resisted the urge to stoop as low as the customer, they did appear to be taken aback. Time will tell if the customer returns to the store once more despite her claims about bad service.