Dolan Twins hilariously fumble "Savage" TikTok dance with Addison Rae

The Dolan Twins are making the jump from YouTube stars to TikTok sensations — and to help them get a handle on the platform’s viral dance trends, they enlisted the talents of top creators Addison Rae and Larray.

Addison Rae and Larray are equally popular content creators in their own right, boasting over 41 million and 9 million followers, respectively.

Both known for their dancing skills (with Rae also having a history in competitive dance), it stands to reason that the Dolan Twins chose two of TikTok’s most popular dancers to help them learn one of the app’s most popular trends — “Savage.”

Following the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” song, 19-year-old TikTokker Keara “Keke” Wilson created her very own choreography for the track, which quickly went viral across social media.

The Dolan Twins tasked themselves with learning the dance, with Ethan being coached by Larray, and Grayson being coached by Addison.

The twins were first challenged to pull off some popular dance moves — which they humorously failed at, poking fun at themselves for fumbling the “woah” and even attempting to “throw it back.”

Afterwards, the duos separated to learn “Savage” from their coaches — a dance that they also had some trouble mastering.

“You look like you just broke your entire, like, ribcage,” Larray joked after Ethan attempted the song’s very first move.

“I f**king did, okay?” Ethan shot back.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kJc-s4W6LU

Despite the ensuing awkwardness, the Twins eventually got the hang of the choreography and showed off their new moves for the camera — and although they’d just learned the dance, both YouTubers ended up pulling it off surprisingly well (much to the humor of their coaches).

That’s not all; the teams even challenged each other to see which twin’s dance could get the most likes on TikTok, and so far, it looks like Grayson is in the lead with 1.6 million likes over his brother’s 655k (and totally not because he’s shirtless, either).

All in all, their collaboration with Rae and Larray was ultimately a hilarious showdown that allowed the Twins to step out of their comfort zone — and stir up a little friendly beef, in the process.