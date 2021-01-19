 Doja Cat is leaving TikTok: "I'm not comfortable" - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Doja Cat is leaving TikTok: “I’m not comfortable”

Published: 19/Jan/2021 20:25

by Virginia Glaze
Doja Cat quits TikTok
YouTube: Vogue

Share

Popular music artist Doja Cat has announced that she is officially leaving TikTok, claiming that she is no longer “comfortable” with being harassed on the viral video application — and she’s not the first celebrity do so.

Doja Cat has become one of the world’s most popular rappers in the last few years. Best known for such hits as ‘Juicy’ and ‘Like That,’ Doja humorously found herself in the spotlight thanks to her viral ‘Moo’ video in 2018, and has been steadily climbing the stairway to fame ever since.

However, it seems that Doja is taking a major step back from one of the net’s biggest social media platforms, as revealed in a series of soul-baring Tweets published on January 19.

In her tweets, Doja claimed that she no longer wants to post on TikTok, appearing to claim that she’s tired of being harassed and bullied by critics.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

“I’m not comfortable making TikToks anymore,” she wrote. “I feel like something is wrong with me. Y’all got me.”

Doja continued by claiming that commenters were “unintentionally gaslighting her,” revealing that she has “struggled” with similar issues before.

“I have a lot of fear in me, so it just adds up in the end when I read that kind of shit,” she explained.

“It’s really my dumbass fault, cuz I put myself out there to be made fun of anyway, but it’s just reached a point for me, personally,” the rapper added. “So I’m done with the funny shit. Y’all can make fun of my music and my performances, cuz those not meant to be a joke and I’ll feel better about that.”

Doja is far from the first celebrity to leave TikTok over similar issues; in September 2020, rapper Taio Cruz also quit the platform, claiming that he’d been bullied to the point of having harmful thoughts, which were brought on by mean commenters.

Studies claim that cyberbullying has drastically risen since the onset of the global health crisis — and while Doja has been met with ample support from her fans, we can all do our part to make the internet a nicer place.

Entertainment

Amouranth exposes erobb’s bizarre Twitch chat logs

Published: 19/Jan/2021 20:00

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch/amouranth

Share

Amouranth

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed some of the weirdest messages she gets from her viewers, including fellow streamer Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins.

On January 19, the popular ASMR streamer was reviewing a slew of unban requests from users who were muted from talking on her channel.

During the broadcast, Amouranth noticed how Tyler1’s brother, erobb, was in the chat, which caused her viewers to request a rundown of his chat logs.

After some convincing, Amouranth decided to give her audience what they wanted – and the messages he sent were some of the wildest of the bunch.

Amouranth/Twitch
Amouranth is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers.

“So, the first time he talked to me was in 2018 with a bunch of smiley faces,” she revealed, scrolling way back up. “Wow.”

From there, the messages got a bit stranger in 2020, with erobb asking to make an appearance on her podcast, claiming the idea could be fun.

A bit later, erobb called Amouranth his “favorite streamer,” accompanied by some emojis. The most bizarre comments, however, came in early 2021.

“You got any socks? Around?” she read the remarks. “I like your socks so much, they look so good.”

Speechless, Amouranth could hardly read the final message where Robbins wrote he was moving to Texas and the two should hang out. She did, however, leave a blistering remark to scold the streamer with sarcasm.

“Damn, that sounds like someone I want to hang out with, chat,” she joked. “Holy shit. Sock connoisseur such as himself. Such a high caliber, top-tier.”

Twitch/erobb221
Erobb wanting socks is a bit of an odd request.

It’s unclear why exactly erobb was asking the streamer for her socks, or what he wanted to accomplish – but given Siragusa’s popularity, it’s unlikely that this is the worst series of messages she’s ever received in her time on Twitch.

Nonetheless, it was incredibly strange, if not bizarrely hilarious, going to show that it’s not just viewers who can be guilty of sending weird messages to streamers – it can be other Twitch stars, too.