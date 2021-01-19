Doja Cat is leaving TikTok: "I'm not comfortable" - Dexerto

Popular music artist Doja Cat has announced that she is officially leaving TikTok, claiming that she is no longer “comfortable” with being harassed on the viral video application — and she’s not the first celebrity do so.

Doja Cat has become one of the world’s most popular rappers in the last few years. Best known for such hits as ‘Juicy’ and ‘Like That,’ Doja humorously found herself in the spotlight thanks to her viral ‘Moo’ video in 2018, and has been steadily climbing the stairway to fame ever since.

However, it seems that Doja is taking a major step back from one of the net’s biggest social media platforms, as revealed in a series of soul-baring Tweets published on January 19.

In her tweets, Doja claimed that she no longer wants to post on TikTok, appearing to claim that she’s tired of being harassed and bullied by critics.

“I’m not comfortable making TikToks anymore,” she wrote. “I feel like something is wrong with me. Y’all got me.”

Doja continued by claiming that commenters were “unintentionally gaslighting her,” revealing that she has “struggled” with similar issues before.

“I have a lot of fear in me, so it just adds up in the end when I read that kind of shit,” she explained.

“It’s really my dumbass fault, cuz I put myself out there to be made fun of anyway, but it’s just reached a point for me, personally,” the rapper added. “So I’m done with the funny shit. Y’all can make fun of my music and my performances, cuz those not meant to be a joke and I’ll feel better about that.”

Doja is far from the first celebrity to leave TikTok over similar issues; in September 2020, rapper Taio Cruz also quit the platform, claiming that he’d been bullied to the point of having harmful thoughts, which were brought on by mean commenters.

Studies claim that cyberbullying has drastically risen since the onset of the global health crisis — and while Doja has been met with ample support from her fans, we can all do our part to make the internet a nicer place.