Doja Cat confuses fans with short-lived retirement amid Twitter feud with Paraguay

Following a series of since-deleted tweets where the 26-year-old Grammy-nominated Doja Cat announced she was quitting music, the singer has since gone back on her announcement and instead is apologizing profusely to fans on Twitter.

While Doja Cat (birth name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) is no stranger to beefing on the internet, or quitting major platforms on a whim, she has had to go through some intense crowd control after angering fans of an entire country.

Following the cancellation of the Paraguayan Asuncionico 2022 festival, fans of the singer took to Twitter to announce disappointment that Doja Cat wouldn’t come out and greet fans, despite already being in the country.

Amidst said fallout fans and the singer got into a heated back and forth where she announced on social media: “I f***ing quit. This is a f***ing nightmare. Unfollow me.”

This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — mike penis (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

“Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!” Was just one of a slew of comments berating the singer for not making a show of her arrival into Paraguay.

An intense exchange continued on Twitter with the singer seemingly announcing her departure from the industry as a whole in response to the scrutiny. Claiming “I’m out. Y’all take care.”

After this rash announcement, the singer took some time before getting back to her 4.9 million followers on Twitter in greater detail.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you. I do owe people s***. I owe a lot.”

Responding to supportive fans who apologized for “the things they said and how they treated [her],” Amala refuted her innocence in the situation, claiming “I wasn’t any better.”

At this time, the singer began removing comments she had made from her Twitter, instead taking full ownership of her actions. Quote retweeting a previous comment saying “I’m not sorry” she simply replied with “I am”.

In what continued to be nothing but a messy situation, fans were divided on her apology, with some saying “It’s too late to apologize” while labeling Doja Cat Paraguay’s “Public Enemy #1”

Whether or not the singer did a genuine disservice to her fans, the furor around it has been a topic of intense discussion. Doja seems determined to make things right with her fans however, summing up her thoughts on the topic with the following:

“I came here because I knew there was something new. New people. New things. New stories to learn. I came and I gave not enough. I need to give more because I noticed I’ve been taking a lot. Taking from almost everybody who’s reading this.”