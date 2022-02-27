Doja Cat blasts YouTuber “lies” over viral plastic surgery claims

Multi-grammy nominated artist Doja Cat has fired back at YouTube Lorry Hill, claiming that false plastic surgery allegations were discovered in a video examining the star’s appearance.

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, known as Doja Cat to a legion of followers around the globe, is one of the most popular artists working today. With over 20 million TikTok followers, the award-winning rapper is also known for creating multiple viral videos on the platform.

Now, Doja Cat is taking aim at beauty YouTuber Lorry Hill after they posted a video claiming the artist had used plastic surgery to alter their appearance.

Doja Cat hits back at YouTuber over “lies” about her appearance

After finding out about Lorry Hill’s video titled ‘Doja Cat looks DIFFERENT than before…HERE’S WHY,’ the popstar addressed it immediately on an Instagram live.

“That’s what this is about, it’s about this b*tch. Talking about people’s bodies, talking about people’s surgeries,” she began.

” You’re mad because she clocked you…I’m mad because there are lies about me…You wanna go? Let’s go and before we get into this, you’re welcome for the clout…it’s not good clout,” continued Doja Cat.

The YouTuber in question, Lorry Hill, posts videos that examine the appearance of celebrities – with Doja Cat’s friend and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion among them: “This b*tch made a video on Megan Thee Stallion. At that rate? Megan Thee Stallion is home-f**king-grown.

“And I’ll tell you something. You sit in your f**king chair and talk about this girl and that girl and this girl got this and that done. B*tch, look at you. You got work to do right now. And I won’t say more” said Doja Cat after defending Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance.

Since Doja Cat posted the lengthy takedown of Lorry Hill’s content on Instagram, the YouTuber has now deleted the original video.