Does ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega have TikTok?

Netflix show ‘Wednesday’ has inspired a variety of hugely viral trends on TikTok since its release, but does leading actress Jenna Ortega have a TikTok account of her own?

On November 23, ‘Wednesday’ was released on Netflix, a series inspired by the character of the same name from The Addams Family.

The show has been a huge hit, and actress Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams has gone on to inspire a number of different trends on TikTok, where thousands of people have been recreating the star’s iconic dance from the show.

Videos of Jenna both in and out of character have swept the platform, racking up millions of views and likes.

This has got many fans wondering whether the star has a TikTok account of her own. So, here’s what you need to know.

Does Jenna Ortega have TikTok?

Yes, Jenna Ortega does have an account on TikTok. Her username is @jenna0rtega.

However, at the time of writing, the star hasn’t posted to the account since June 12, 2022. The only video on her account appears to be a brand video with Neutrogena, in which she tries to recreate the iconic commercial face splash.

The video has since gone on to garner over 5 million likes and 38 million views.

Since the release of ‘Wednesday,’ the video has also been flooded with a round of new comments referencing the show from fans.

She has over 17 million followers on TikTok, and that number is continuing to climb as Netflix viewers seek out the star’s account on the app.

Many fans would love to see Ortega post on the account, but whether she uploads any videos in the near future remains to be seen.